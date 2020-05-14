Court overturns cancellation of North Stormont wind farm

An Ontario court has quashed the provincial government's decision to cancel a wind farm in eastern Ontario.

In a ruling released Wednesday, an Ontario Superior Court panel of judges says the province's decision in December to scrap the Nation Rise project northwest of Cornwall, Ont., did not meet the proper requirements.

The company behind the project in the Township of North Stormont, EDP Renewables, said it plans to restart construction on the 100-megawatt wind farm.

It said the delay in construction has resulted in "unnecessary expenditures" at a time when businesses need to focus on reducing restart costs.

Late last year, Ontario Environment Minister Jeff Yurek revoked the project's approval, citing the risk to three bat species. That prompted an investigation by the province's auditor general.

Yurek's office said it is disappointed with this week's decision and is reviewing it.