Court overturns cancellation of North Stormont wind farm
Ottawa

An Ontario Superior Court panel of judges says the province's decision to scrap the Nation Rise project northwest of Cornwall, Ont., did not meet the proper requirements.

Company behind Nation Rise planning to resume construction

The Canadian Press ·
Environment minister Jeff Yurek, an MPP in the London, Ont., area, revoked the Nation Rise Wind Farm project's approval late last year. His office says it's disappointed with this week's decision. (The Canadian Press)

An Ontario court has quashed the provincial government's decision to cancel a wind farm in eastern Ontario.

In a ruling released Wednesday, an Ontario Superior Court panel of judges says the province's decision in December to scrap the Nation Rise project northwest of Cornwall, Ont., did not meet the proper requirements.

The company behind the project in the Township of North Stormont, EDP Renewables, said it plans to restart construction on the 100-megawatt wind farm.

It said the delay in construction has resulted in "unnecessary expenditures" at a time when businesses need to focus on reducing restart costs.

Late last year, Ontario Environment Minister Jeff Yurek revoked the project's approval, citing the risk to three bat species. That prompted an investigation by the province's auditor general.

Yurek's office said it is disappointed with this week's decision and is reviewing it.

