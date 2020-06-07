Driver in critical condition after Hwy. 417 crash

A driver was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after veering off Highway 417 Sunday morning.

The driver struck an overpass pillar at around 7:40 a.m. and ended up in the ditch, according to a preliminary investigation by Ontario Provincial Police.

The crash happened in North Stormont Township, approximately 60 kilometres southeast of Ottawa, OPP said.

The driver's name and gender haven't been released. They were the sole occupant of the eastbound vehicle, police said.

Sections of the highway were still closed Sunday afternoon as police investigated.