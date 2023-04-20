Charges won't be laid in fatal 2022 collision involving city grader and cyclist

The worker who was operating a City of Ottawa grader that collided with a cyclist in a fatal crash last year will not face criminal charges, Ottawa police says.

The collision happened shortly before 5 p.m. on March 17, 2022, at the intersection of North River Road and Donald Street, just east of the Adàwe Crossing bridge and the Rideau Sports Centre.

While police revealed few details at the time, one eyewitness told CBC News the grader overturned the 43-year-old female cyclist.

Police have now confirmed the end of the investigation, which included a scene reconstruction by the fatal collision unit.

"Although a tragic incident, no charges were laid," a police spokesperson said via email.

The unit is still working with the city "in an attempt to identify potential education, engineering and enforcement initiatives geared toward increasing road safety and reducing fatal collisions," the spokesperson added.

'Her tribute remains'

The city launched its own internal investigation after the collision and committed to acting on any recommendations stemming from either probe. CBC has asked the city for an update.

At the time, the city said it had received a request for a traffic calming study for the area.

Earlier this year, residents led by the board for a nearby condo building organized a walkabout of the area with area councillors Rawlson King and Stéphanie Plante, according to the Overbrook Community Association.

A ghost bike was installed at the intersection last year to remember the woman who died.

"Her tribute remains," association president Heather Amys said via email.

"I hope it stays that way as a steady reminder until improvements are made."