Man charged after body found in Kemptville home

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have confirmed they're investigating a homicide in Kemptville, Ont., south of Ottawa.

Shortly after 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers arrived at a residence on County Road 19 where they found a man's body inside, OPP said in a news release issued Wednesday afternoon.

Police have identified the deceased as Corey Greenwood, 35, of North Grenville, Ont.

Around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers located and arrested a suspect identified as Jamie Quesnel, 27, of South Dundas, Ont., OPP said.

Quesnel is charged with second-degree murder. He was due to appear for a bail hearing Wednesday.

According to land records, a Corey Greenwood is co-owner of the single-storey home on County Road 19.

A white pickup truck belonging to Kehoe's Contracting was seen parked in the driveway of the home Wednesday. The man listed as the company's owner has the same name as the man charged with second-degree murder. (Francis Ferland/CBC)

On Wednesday, a white pickup truck belonging to Kehoe's Contracting was parked in the driveway of the home. A Jamie Quesnel is registered as the owner of the business, which is based in Brinston, Ont., about 30 kilometres southeast of the crime scene.

A Harley-Davidson motorcycle was also seen parked in front of the house Wednesday. Resting on the seat was a black helmet bearing the name of the Nomads chapter of the Loners motorcycle club.

A helmet bearing the name of the Nomads chapter of the Loners motorcycle club sits on a Harley-Davidson that was also seen parked in front of the home Wednesday. (Francis Ferland/CBC)

The home is located about 50 kilometres south of downtown Ottawa and three kilometres south of the Rideau River, the border between North Grenville and the City of Ottawa.

"While the investigation is in its early stages, police do not believe there is a risk to public safety, however, residents should expect to see an increased police presence in the area during this investigation," OPP said in the news release.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Grenville County OPP at 1-888-310-1122, or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers.