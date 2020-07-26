North Grenville man charged after 63-year-old Ottawa woman found dead
Police in North Grenville Township, Ont., have arrested and charged a 32-year-old man in connection to the death of a 63-year-old woman.
Kyle Pflieger, 32, is charged with second degree murder and assaulting peace officer
According to Ontario Provincial Police, officers responded to a 911 call at a residence on County Road 18 near Somerville Road in the township of North Grenville, Ont., on Friday at 9 p.m.
Inside the residence, officers found the body of the woman.
Kyle Pflieger, from North Grenville, is charged with second degree murder and assaulting a peace officer.
OPP has also identified the 63-year-old woman as Karen Gottschalk-Millar, from Ottawa,
Pflieger is being held pending bail and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brockville on Sunday, July 26, 2020.
An investigation is ongoing.