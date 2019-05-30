Motorcyclist killed in Kemptville crash

A Gatineau, Que., motorcyclist is dead after colliding with a tractor-trailer south of Ottawa Thursday morning.

Grenville County OPP said the collision occurred around 8 a.m. on Highway 43 between County Road 22 and Boundary Road in Kemptville, Ont.

The motorcyclist, whom police have identified as 62-year-old Guy Larouche, was heading east when he collided with the westbound truck.

The investigation continues.