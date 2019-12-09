Driver killed in early-morning crash east of Kemptville

The driver of a car that slid off County Road 43 between Kemptville, Ont., and Winchester, Ont., early Monday morning died at the scene, police said.

Grenville County OPP said they believe an unidentified driver was going west toward Kemptville when he slid off the road and into a tree near the intersection with Boundary Road.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

County Road 43 is closed between South Gower Road and Boundary Road as police investigate.