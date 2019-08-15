Proposed warehouse worries North Gower residents

Some residents of the quiet rural Ottawa community of North Gower are growing concerned about plans for a massive warehouse in a former cornfield.

According to documents submitted to the city, real estate developer Broccolini is planning to build a 700,000-square-foot distribution complex at 1996 Roger Stevens Dr., just west of Highway 416.

The "light industrial warehouse" will house as many as 1,700 employees, nearly three times the workforce at the Amazon warehouse in the city's east end, also built by Broccolini.

It ruins our town. This is not meant to be an industrial area. - Pat Gillis, North Gower resident

The building would be 30 metres in height and 350 metres in width and have 1,800 parking spots, according to the application submitted by Broccolini on July 16.

"The warehouse building will include office space for warehouse managers, dispatchers and general office administration," according to the document.

The proposed distribution centre would employ as many as 1,700 people and have 1,800 parking spots. (Broccolini)

No tenant yet

Precisely who will occupy the building remains a mystery, however. Broccolini declined an interview request from CBC.

Besides Amazon, the developer has built distribution centres for companies including Ikea, Canadian Tire and Target.

Rideau-Goulbourn Coun. Scott Moffatt said Broccolini purchased the property conditionally, and believes the company won't sign a tenant until it gets through the application process, which will necessitate some zoning amendments that must be approved by city council.

"My guess is that they don't start construction on any site until they have a tenant secured," Moffatt said.

This notice has been posted at the property on Roger Stevens Drive, just west of Highway 416. (Yasmin Mehdi/CBC)

'The wrong place for it'

Nevertheless, some North Gower residents are becoming concerned about the potential impact of such a large commercial operation on their community.

"It's just the wrong place for it," said Pat Gillis, who has lived on a nearby farm for 40 years. She said some neighbours recently received a letter informing them of the application, but she did not.

"Very few people were notified about this, and very few people want it," Gillis said. "It ruins our town. This is not meant to be an industrial area."

Teddie Laframboise, who owns nearby Stevens Creek Farm, said she doesn't know any neighbours who support the proposal.

"All these ideas are ridiculous. They are not looking at the surrounding. I don't know who is making these decisions, but it is really frustrating. And now we're going to be personally affected by increased truck traffic," Laframboise said.

North Gower residents are growing concerned about plans for a massive warehouse 0:38

Councillor supports project

While Moffatt acknowledged their concerns, he said he supports the project.

"This property has been designated for the last 20 years or so as an industrial property, so it lends itself well to this influx of distribution centres we're seeing across Ontario and Quebec," he said.

Moffatt said the project will create jobs and benefit local businesses, as well as bringing new road infrastructure and transit opportunities. He said he hopes construction will begin next spring, while Broccolini's application suggests the building will be ready for occupancy in 2021.

Moffatt said he plans to host a public meeting in September to gauge the community's concerns.