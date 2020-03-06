Man's body found after North Glengarry house fire

Police are investigating after a man's body was found inside a home that caught fire Friday morning in North Glengarry Township.

Firefighters and police officers were called to the house on County Road 34 at around 5:40 a.m., Ontario Provincial Police said in a media release.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, OPP said.

His name has not been released.

Investigators with the OPP, the Ontario Fire Marshal and the coroner's office are looking into what happened.