Driver killed in single-vehicle crash in North Glengarry

Ontario Provincial Police say a 56-year-old man was killed in a crash east of Ottawa in North Glengarry Sunday evening.

In a news release, they said the single-vehicle crash happened on Glen Robertson Road just before 8 p.m. and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim was not identified and police say the crash is under investigation.

The scene is near Larocque Road, about halfway between Alexandria and the Ontario-Quebec border.