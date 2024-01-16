Residents want an 'atrocious' gravel road resurfaced. The mayor says it's not that simple

A resident of North Dundas, Ont., has started a petition demanding an upgrade to the gravel road in front of her house, but the municipality says the proposed solution — a "tar and chip" road surface — is more trouble than it's worth.

If gravel is the fast food of road surfaces and pavement is French cuisine, then tar and chip is perhaps the casual dining of road treatments.

The two-stage process puts down a layer of small aggregate (the chip) immediately after a layer of hot liquid asphalt.

Tar and chip is often used by road departments as a budget-stretching option and costs a fraction of paving.

It's also the resurfacing option Cassandra MacDonald wants to replace the gravel of Thompson Road south of Russell, where she lives.

MacDonald said she regularly finds car parts littering the road and locals sometimes choose to drive in the ditches to avoid deep ruts, washboard-like bumps and axle-snapping potholes.

North Dundas resident Cassandra MacDonald has collected nearly 200 signatures on a petition calling for Thompson Road to be resurfaced with tar and chip. (Stu Mills/CBC)

She said many of the gravel roads in the community south of Ottawa are in similarly poor condition.

"They are absolutely atrocious," she said.

When it occurred to her that her daughter will have to endure those bumpy road conditions aboard a school bus starting in September, she started the tar and chip petition that now has nearly 200 signatures.

But in North Dundas and other rural municipalities, tar and chip may have reached the end of the road.

'False promises' of tar and chip

A decade ago, the municipality was enthusiastically proclaiming tar and chip as the future.

A section of its 2013 annual report noted that "over 200 homes saw their roads upgraded from gravel to tar and chip" that year and that tar and chip roads outnumbered gravel roads for the first time in the municipality's history.

Roughly one-third of the roads in North Dundas are now tar and chip.

Eleven years later, Mayor Tony Fraser says the shine is off the once-popular road treatment.

"It offers false hope, false promises [and] expectations that won't be realized," he said.

North Dundas Mayor Tony Fraser surveys a map of local roads, about one-third of which are tar and chip. (Stu Mills/CBC)

Fraser said supersized modern agricultural equipment has caused the tar and chip surfaces to break down rapidly, often within a year or two, with no easy maintenance or repair options.

James Smith, a technical programs and research manager with the Ontario Good Roads Association, said tar and chip is now seen as a dead end.

"You're actually seeing that across the majority of municipalities across Canada," he said.

Smith agrees with Fraser that modern farm equipment has grown in size and weight, piling additional wear on roads that were "never designed for the loads they are experiencing."

Road grader purchased

MacDonald's neighbour Alison Richer agrees the municipality's roads are in poor condition and said it's time for North Dundas to try something new.

"They have done the same thing for years and years and it's not working," Richer said.

Fraser said the long-term solution for Thompson Road and other gravel roads in North Dundas is asphalt, but in the meantime maintaining existing gravel roads will be the priority.

Last week, the municipality took delivery of a new $689,000 road grader to aid in their efforts.