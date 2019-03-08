Norah Jones, Judith Hill, The Roots headline Jazzfest lineup
Organizers say this year's festival has an increased focus on female artists
This year's TD Ottawa Jazz Festival lineup won't just be eclectic and diverse, organizers say — it will also showcase more female artists than in years' past.
"We've always tried to include a lot of women leaders," said Petr Cancura, the festival's director of programming, as he revealed the 2019 lineup Friday on CBC Radio's All In A Day.
"But especially in light of how these long overdue discussions about the lack of representation of female composers have been in the mainstream, we really decided to take that on [this year] as a focus."
Judith Hill will perform on the main stage to kick off the festival, which runs from June 21 until July 1.
A backing vocalist for the likes of Michael Jackson, Stevie Wonder and Josh Groban, Hill was so electrifying the last time she performed that festival organizers felt compelled to bring her back, Cancura said.
Another big name this year is hip-hop collective The Roots, perhaps best known to mainstream audiences as the house band on the Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.
They'll be headlining Saturday's lineup, with drummer Questlove heading to the Confederation Park Stage afterwards for a late night DJ set.
Other main stage headliners include '70s prog-pop stalwarts Chicago, singer-songwriter Jane Siberry and crooner Norah Jones.
The Brad Mehldau Quintet, Terri Lyne Carrington and Social Scene, Lee Fields and The Expressions, and Omara Portuondo and the National Arts Centre Orchestra also get top billing during the festival.
Friday, June 21
- Anna Webber's Simple Trio
- Gilad Hekselman Trio
- Baritone Madness
- Judith Hill
Saturday, June 22
- Gordon Grdina Quartet
- Michael Winograd
- The Patricia Barber Trio
- Ranee Lee
- Jane Siberry
Sunday, June 23
- Kris Davis and Ingrid Laubrock
- Romance of Improvisation
- Ernie R. Roussel Trio
- Chicago
Tuesday, June 25
- Jakob Bro, Thomas Morgan, Joey Baron
- Duo Léandre, Freedman
- Christine Jensen Big Band
- The Easley Quartet
- Norah Jones
Wednesday, June 26
- Melissa Aldana Quartet
- Hayden Chisholm Trio
- Audrey Ochoa Trio
- Brad Mehldau Quintet
Thursday, June 27
- Hayden Chisholm Chamber Project
- ITACA
- Cyrille Aimée: A Sondheim Adventure
- Only A Visitor
- Terri Lyne Carrington and Social Scene
Friday, June 28
- Nubya Garcia
- Oleg Butman and Natalia Smirnova Trio
- Donny McCaslin
- The Shuffle Demons
- Omara Portuondo and the NAC Orchestra
Saturday, June 29
- Cécile McLorin Salvant
- Laila Biali
- The Roots
- Questlove (DJ set)
Sunday, June 30
- TD Jazz Youth Summit Orchestra
- Dominique Fils-Aime
- Lee Fields and The Expressions
- Lemon Bucket Orchestra
Monday, July 1
- TD Jazz Youth Summit
- Dominique Fils-Aime
- Lemon Bucket Orchestra
- Lee Fields and The Expressions
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.