Norah Jones, Judith Hill, The Roots headline Jazzfest lineup

This year's TD Ottawa Jazz Festival lineup won't just be eclectic and diverse, organizers say — it will also showcase more female artists than in years' past.

"We've always tried to include a lot of women leaders," said Petr Cancura, the festival's director of programming, as he revealed the 2019 lineup Friday on CBC Radio's All In A Day.

"But especially in light of how these long overdue discussions about the lack of representation of female composers have been in the mainstream, we really decided to take that on [this year] as a focus."

Judith Hill will perform on the main stage to kick off the festival, which runs from June 21 until July 1.

A backing vocalist for the likes of Michael Jackson, Stevie Wonder and Josh Groban, Hill was so electrifying the last time she performed that festival organizers felt compelled to bring her back, Cancura said.

Questlove , drummer for The Roots, will perform a DJ set right after the band plays the main stage at Marion Dewar Plaza outside city hall. (CBC)

Another big name this year is hip-hop collective The Roots, perhaps best known to mainstream audiences as the house band on the Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

They'll be headlining Saturday's lineup, with drummer Questlove heading to the Confederation Park Stage afterwards for a late night DJ set.

Other main stage headliners include '70s prog-pop stalwarts Chicago, singer-songwriter Jane Siberry and crooner Norah Jones.

The Brad Mehldau Quintet, Terri Lyne Carrington and Social Scene, Lee Fields and The Expressions, and Omara Portuondo and the National Arts Centre Orchestra also get top billing during the festival.

Friday, June 21

Anna Webber's Simple Trio

Gilad Hekselman Trio

Baritone Madness

Judith Hill

Saturday, June 22

Gordon Grdina Quartet

Michael Winograd

The Patricia Barber Trio

Ranee Lee

Jane Siberry

Sunday, June 23

Kris Davis and Ingrid Laubrock

Romance of Improvisation

Ernie R. Roussel Trio

Chicago

Norah Jones is the jazz festival headliner on June 25. (Amy Sussman/The Associated Press)

Tuesday, June 25

Jakob Bro, Thomas Morgan, Joey Baron

Duo Léandre, Freedman

Christine Jensen Big Band

The Easley Quartet

Norah Jones

Wednesday, June 26

Melissa Aldana Quartet

Hayden Chisholm Trio

Audrey Ochoa Trio

Brad Mehldau Quintet

Thursday, June 27

Hayden Chisholm Chamber Project

ITACA

Cyrille Aimée: A Sondheim Adventure

Only A Visitor

Terri Lyne Carrington and Social Scene

Friday, June 28

Nubya Garcia

Oleg Butman and Natalia Smirnova Trio

Donny McCaslin

The Shuffle Demons

Omara Portuondo and the NAC Orchestra

Saturday, June 29

Cécile McLorin Salvant

Laila Biali​

The Roots

Questlove (DJ set)

Sunday, June 30

TD Jazz Youth Summit Orchestra

Dominique Fils-Aime

Lee Fields and The Expressions

Lemon Bucket Orchestra

Monday, July 1