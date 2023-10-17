Featured Video Metroland Media Group announced in September it was ending print publications of 70 of its community newspapers across Ontario. That has some nonprofits in Lanark County worried about losing sponsors and volunteers.

Some non-profit organizations in Lanark County say the recent loss of print editions of local newspapers hampers their ability to connect with stakeholders and clients they serve.

Last month, Metroland Media Group announced an end to print publications of 70 community newspapers across Ontario.

"Local media attention is very important to our organization," said Robert Pye, executive director of Watersheds Canada.

The national charity works to protect Canada's lakes and rivers, but Pye said it works at the local level and he attributes the success over the past 20 years to local print media.

"The good word about our volunteers and our habitat restoration is delivered primarily by local media to a demographic that doesn't always find news content online," Pye added.

Watersheds Canada is a non-profit charity that works to protect Canada's lakes and rivers. Its executive director, Robert Pye, says the work relies on volunteers who used to get information from local printed editions of newspapers. (Robyn Miller/CBC)

While Pye said he hasn't yet seen a direct impact, he is worried about the future. When applying for corporate sponsors and grants, the charity would normally include messaging about "earned media attention."

"Without the opportunity to provide that extra delivery in terms of our reach and our impressions for our funders, that will certainly be an impact that we need to consider," he said.

More isolation in rural communities

Organizations that work primarily with seniors and adults with disabilities are also concerned, saying the print editions of newspapers were key in attracting volunteers for their services.

Suzanne Bourbonnais is the client service manager with Community Home Support Lanark County, which operates out of Perth, Ont.

She recently put out information about a volunteer recruitment evening on the online version of the community paper, and said she received no responses.

"I think without the local paper there's going to be more isolation in our communities," Bourbonnais said.

Isolation is also a concern for Jan Watson, chair of Home Hospice North Lanark, especially for people living in rural areas that don't have great internet access.

Watson described the organization as a "hospice without walls," and said although it didn't ever purchase ads from local papers, it relied on articles to raise awareness about the charity's mission.

"The local paper has been their sort of information-getting vehicle … where [seniors] could find out what was going on in their communities, when it was happening, but now they won't be able to have access," Watson said.

She and other non-profit leaders said they will continue disseminating information on their websites and social media platforms.

They will also use newsletters, email lists and posters. Watson said her charity also plans to rely on good old-fashioned word of mouth in the community.