Popular Wakefield spring water still undrinkable, municipality says

Some people are frustrated that a now months-long non-consumption advisory has yet to be lifted at the natural water spring in Wakefield, Que.

Kristine Schwartz, a resident in Low, Que., has relied heavily on the water source since her township — about 20 kilometres from Wakefield — has faced boil water advisories on and off for the last two years.

"We come and fill up like three jugs at least twice a week, if not more."

Schwartz said more free, and clean water sources like the Wakefield spring should be available for people in the area. (Francis Ferland/CBC)

The municipality of La Pêche tests the natural water spring twice a month. It's been deemed undrinkable since July 18 , and it's the second stint this summer with advisories.

Schwartz has had to buy big jugs of water from the grocery stores, or at this point, anywhere she can find them. She said they seem to be in high demand in the area.

"It's been difficult the last few weeks," Schwartz said. "I've been told that the delivery guy has been on vacation, so there's less supply at the stores in our area of these jugs."

They're also expensive. On average, she said she pays up to $7 to buy enough water for her four kids, or to fill up at nearby stores that offer it — and that's several times a week.

Popular place to fill up

Local councillor for the area, Claude Giroux, said the spring is a very popular spot to fill up.

"The spring is used by many, many people. It's iconic. And it's great that we have it but safety comes first for the municipality," Giroux said.

Spencer Ayres, a gym owner in Ottawa's Alta Vista neighbourhood, drove 40 minutes to fill 32 water jugs for his establishment — something he's been doing for nearly three years. Ayres hoped that he wouldn't see the same sign he saw a few weeks back.

A couple of signs are posted on the Wakefield spring warning users not to drink the water. (Francis Ferland/CBC)

"I just noticed that the sign is still up for the non-drinkable water," he said. "I will probably just wait until I find out that the water is good to drink again."

From cottagers to campers to cyclists — the spring is an easy spot to grab a drink of water. Art Miliner was riding by on Tuesday afternoon when he saw the non-consumption notice a little too late.

"I didn't read any signs. I just went over there and dumped it [water bottle] to refill it with fresh spring water and then I found out that it's not drinkable," Miliner said.

More testing required

Giroux said the water is currently contaminated with fecal coliform, which can make you sick if consumed.

"You have to have two tests in a row that are negative. That means the water is safe, and then we take down the boil water advisory," Giroux said.

Coun. Claude Giroux understands that the non-consumption notice is inconvenient but safety comes first for the municipality, and more testing will determine when the water is safe to drink again. (Francis Ferland/CBC)

On its website, the municipality said tests were conducted on July 26, Aug. 1, 2 and 9. Further sampling is scheduled this week, and results are expected within the next two weeks.

The municipality also needs authorization from Quebec's Ministry of Environment to lift the non-consumption advisory. It's advising that people not drink the water until the advisory has been lifted.