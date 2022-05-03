14 people running to be Ottawa mayor after nominations close

A sitting councillor, a former mayor and a local broadcaster are among the 14 people vying for mayor in this fall's municipal election, which will usher in wide-ranging change on Ottawa's city council

The deadline to register to run for council and local school boards closed at 2 p.m. Friday across Ontario.

In Ottawa, the elections office did a brisk business Friday, with back-to-back appointments for most of the day. A last-minute registrant for mayor — 19-year-old Jacob Solomon — means, among other things, that Ottawa voters will have an extra-long ballot.

Only 13 candidates fit on a letter-sized form, so this year's ballot will be legal length.

Almost two dozen people registered on the last possible day, bringing the total number of candidates running for council to 120, slightly higher than in 2018.

Rick Chiarelli not running in College

In the end, 106 candidates signed up to run for city councillor, but embattled College ward Coun. Rick Chiarelli wasn't one of them.

Ottawa city councillors vote unanimously to demand Chiarelli’s resignation Duration 1:57 Councillors expressed disgust and regret Wednesday over reports of Coun. Rick Chiarelli's conduct toward former staffers before voting unanimously to impose the harshest penalties available to sanction him.

Through a statement from his office in June, Chiarelli said he expected to run for re-election and had made an appointment for late Thursday. But he didn't show up to that appointment, and didn't register on the last day of registration, either.

In 2020, Chiarelli's pay was suspended for 450 days over behaviour the city's then-integrity commissioner deemed to be harassment of a sexual nature.

City council and Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister Steve Clark both called for Chiarelli to resign, but he refused.

Since then the College ward councillor has faced shocking new allegations , but because the current integrity commissioner's investigation was not finished by Friday, it must be put on hold for the duration of the election campaign. And because Chiarelli isn't running, it's unclear if it will be completed.

Former mayor Bob Chiarelli, current Coun. Catherine McKenney and local broadcaster Mark Sutcliffe are among the 14 candidates running for mayor. (From the campaign websites of Bob Chiarelli, Catherine McKenney and Mark Sutcliffe)

Running for mayor

This will be the first election in more than a decade where the name Jim Watson won't appear on the ballot. But other familiar names will be.

Former mayor and Liberal cabinet minister Bob Chiarelli registered to run on the first day nominations were open, back on May 2. Since then he's promised to freeze property taxes and spending for 2023 if he's elected.

Current Somerset ward Coun. Catherine McKenney (who uses the pronoun they/them) has spent the summer campaigning to make Ottawa the greenest, healthiest and "most connected" city in Canada, "where everyone has a home." Their full platform is expected after Labour Day.

Well-known broadcaster and entrepreneur Mark Sutcliffe entered the race just before Canada Day. He's promising a safer city by providing "adequate" funding to police, firefighters and paramedics, and being "tough on the causes of crime." He's also promising to keep taxes and recreation fees "as low as possible."

Also registered for the mayoral race are Brandon Bray , Zed Chebib, Bernard Couchman , Celine Debassige , Gregory Guevara , Nour Kadri , Graham MacDonald , Mike Maguire , Ade Olumide , Param Singh and previously mentioned Solomon.

At least 12 new faces

That someone new will replace Watson — Ottawa's longest-serving mayor — making this race one of the most important in more than a decade . But when you consider that almost half the faces around the council table will be different, 2022 is shaping up to be a true change election.

Of the 25 seats in that will comprise next term's council — the ward of Barrhaven east is being added to represent the fast-growing community — 12 will be newcomers.

It is therefore no surprise that some of the most contested races are in wards where the incumbent isn't seeking re-election. Ten people want to represent Rideau-Vanier, where Mathieu Fleury isn't seeking re-election. In West-Carleton March, where long-time councillor Eli El-Chantiry said he's not running, seven candidates have signed up.

Also not returning to City Hall on Nov. 15 (the new date that successful candidates will be sworn in) are veterans Diane Deans and Jan Harder, leaving their respective wards of Gloucester-Southgate and Barrhaven West wide open.

And with McKenney running for mayor, Somerset will be electing a new representative.

After 12 years on council, Keith Egli of Knoxdale-Merivale and Scott Moffatt of Rideau Jock ward have also said they're not putting their names on the 2022 ballot.

And Alta Vista ward, held for two terms by Jean Cloutier , will also be incumbent-free.

One-term councillor Carol Anne Meehan had originally planned to run again in Gloucester-South Nepean, but withdrew late last month , saying it was time to check off items on her "bucket list."

Until earlier this week, it looked like a couple of council incumbents were on their way to being acclaimed. But on Thursday, candidates signed up to challenge both Laura Dudas in the re-mapped and renamed Orléans West-Innes ward, and Rawlson King in Rideau-Rockcliffe.

There are, however, six candidates running for the French public and Catholic schools boards who appear to be acclaimed. There are a total of 90 candidates registered for the region's four school boards.

And unlike in 2018, no third-party advertisers have registered to participate in this year's municipal election campaign.

What's next

The candidate list won't be official until city clerk Rick O'Connor certifies the applications. He'll check to see that each candidate has entered an eligible address, gathered 25 signatures and is allowed to run in a municipal election.

The deadline for listing the certified candidates online is 4 p.m. Monday.

Because some of the ward boundaries have been changed since 2018, residents should double-check to see which ward they live in by entering their address using Election Ottawa's " Who is running in my ward?" online tool.

For the first time, Ottawa voters will be able to cast a ballot by mail. The city tried it for the first time during the 2020 Cumberland byelection and is rolling it out city-wide this year. Residents will have to apply for a special ballot, which they can do between Sept. 1 and 16.

There will also be six advance voting days starting later in September, in addition to election day on Oct. 24.

Registered candidates are eligible to receive donations and spend money. Individuals can donate a total of $5,000 during the campaign, but only up to $1,200 to a single candidate.