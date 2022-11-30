Here's who's tapped to chair City of Ottawa committees this term

The leadership roles and committee assignments for the new term of Ottawa city council have taken shape and some councillors who felt most shut out four years ago are much happier this time around.

Back in December 2018, Capital Coun. Shawn Menard criticized former mayor Jim Watson for delivering a "lump of coal" to residents by giving allies key positions while overlooking the committee preferences of those outside his circle, especially those in the city core.

On Tuesday, however, a smiling Menard was in a festive mood after a nominating committee under new Mayor Mark Sutcliffe made its recommendations for the 2022 to 2026 council term.

Menard has been tapped to chair the environment and climate change committee, for which he was vice-chair last term.

"We're going to be a better balanced council than in the past and you saw that from the chair picks today," Menard said.

Menard feels 'more festive' than after nominating committee four years ago Duration 0:25 Coun. Shawn Menard said Tuesday's nominating committee, where he was named chair of the Environment and Climate Change committee, felt "more festive" than four years ago.

Indeed, Sutcliffe ran on a campaign promise to heal divisions at city hall.

In recent days, he led a nominating committee that took stock of lists each councillor provided that ranked their preferred committees and boards. Sutcliffe said it was a puzzle to weigh those wishes with the need to share leadership roles, and provide geographic and gender representation.

"I think this sets a new tone going forward and a new level of expectation that I'm going to work with everyone on council and everyone on council is going to work with me," said the mayor.

Sutcliffe pointed out new strong mayor powers given by the provincial government would have allowed him to name the committee chairs himself, but he wanted those decisions to rest with council.

Committee chairs nominated

If the nominating committee's recommendations are endorsed by full council at its meeting Wednesday, there will be a lot of movement from committee membership last term, with a focus on putting experienced councillors in chair positions.

The most desired committee seat was on transportation, which will tackle a new master plan this term. Twenty-one of 24 councillors expressed interest. Beacon Hill-Cyrville's Tim Tierney is poised to keep his role chairing that committee.

Sutcliffe, left, and Menard have a conversation inside council chambers on Nov. 30, 2022. (Giacomo Panico/CBC)

Kitchissippi Coun. Jeff Leiper was pleased to get his first choice and be tapped to take on planning and housing committee. Development and infill issues have been key in his ward for years, he explained.

The former community and protective services has been split into two. Orléans-West Innes's Laura Dudas would become the chair of the community services committee, responsible for recreation, child care, long-term care and other files.

River ward's Riley Brockington is set to chair emergency preparedness and protective services committee, which includes fire and paramedics.

When councillors ranked their preferences, few signalled they wanted a seat on the transit commission or the police services board.

Glen Gower takes over as chair of transit commission if approved. It's one of the top files for the city and Gower expects it will be challenging, he said.

The three council seats on the police services board would be held by Sutcliffe, Cathy Curry and Marty Carr, while Matthew Luloff and Catherine Kitts would take the at-large seats on the newly renamed finance and corporate services committee (formerly the finance and economic development committee, or FEDCO).

The rest of its members will be appointed by each committee.

It does not appear that former transit commission chair Allan Hubley is slated to take on any chair or vice-chair roles.

Here is the list of proposed chairs of standing committees and boards: