No simple solution for curbing violent crime in ByWard Market, police chief says

Mayor Jim Watson held a meeting on Wednesday with civic leaders to discuss ways to deal with violent crime in Ottawa, but the city's police chief says there's no easy solution for areas like the ByWard Market.

"I can put more officers down there one day — we'll have less crime on that day," Police Chief Peter Sloly said Wednesday evening. "But we'll come back the next day."

"That type of short-term thinking is actually not going to solve the problems we're talking about," he said.

Sloly, Watson and other key figures met at the mayor's request after a number of violent incidents in the ByWard Market over the weekend, as well as a drive-by shooting in Kanata.

Police in the ByWard Market area were called to a stabbing early Saturday morning, followed closely by a shooting early Monday morning. A bouncer was shot in the leg after refusing a Scarborough man entry to a bar, according to initial reports. Sloly said the man shot at police, but the gun jammed.

City staff, mental health workers come together

In addition to the meeting Wednesday, the mayor has also created a leadership table to tackle how to curb violent crime, increase education opportunities for youth in the area and support mental health initiatives.

The leadership table, which met once already in August, brings together police and city staff, key figures in the ByWard Market, as well as agencies that specialize in mental health and supporting the city's homeless.

It meets again next week and is expected to have recommendations for next steps in about a month.

While Sloly describes the market as one of the most difficult areas to police, he said throwing more police resources at the problem simply won't work. The chief said 14 extra officers were already placed there over the Labour Day weekend.

"That's why when that shooting took place, literally, our officers [were] standing within metres of the shooting," he said. "We're able to immediately chase down the person."

He said the real solutions to lowering violent crime will be found through coordination, something he says doesn't nearly happen enough.

Ottawa Police Chief Peter Sloly says the real solution to lowering major crime in the ByWard Market area will be found through coordination. (CBC)

"If there is a particular problem that requires police, like a shooting, we should take the lead on it. We should be supported by ambulance," he said. "And then the next day we should have social workers coming in there and other service providers coming in."

"If it's a mental health and addictions problem, the police shouldn't be leading that."

Another idea floated is increasing CCTV cameras, as well as studying models developed in the United Kingdom for densely populated entertainment districts.

Watson said with looser COVID-19 restrictions, more people are in the market, which explains why crime is up compared to 2020.

"When you have larger gatherings, there's more of a chance of some activity that is not acceptable in a civil society," Watson told CBC News Ottawa at Six on Wednesday.

Greater coordination key, Sloly says

Like the police chief, Watson would like to see a greater integration of resources around the market.

"You know the public is concerned every time there's that kind of an incident. Actually, it's a bit of a catalyst for us to get together," Watson said. "And find out, what more do we have to do to ensure that all parts of our city are as safe as possible?"

Coun. Matthieu Fleury, who represents Rideau-Vanier Ward, told Radio-Canada that Wednesday was the first time the leadership table was able to present what it sees as issues for the market.

Despite a chaotic weekend, Sloly says the data for 2021 shows major crimes are still down for the market overall. That's, in part, due to community officers assigned to the area, he said.

"Violent crime, shootings, stabbings, are all trending down as a result of the extra investment we've made and the extra efforts of the rest of civil society to make that a better, safer place for the city."