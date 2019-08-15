No pop-up bistro for Glebe this summer

There will be no pop-up bistro at Patterson Creek in the Glebe this summer, the NCC announced Thursday.

One bistro opened in Confederation Park in downtown Ottawa earlier this month, and a second location is set to open at Remic Rapids Park along the Ottawa River on Saturday.

A third location was planned for Patterson Creek Park, but nearby residents complained about the lack of consultation.

"Due to delays in installation and construction, the opening of the site at Patterson Creek Park is now scheduled for June 2020. These unforeseen delays have made it difficult to open a financially viable outdoor operation, given the number of weeks remaining in the 2019 season," the NCC said in a news release.

The bistros are part of a two-year pilot project announced earlier this year. The NCC is collecting feedback in order to decide whether to make them permanent.

Positive feedback

So far, the NCC says the reviews have been positive.

"The NCC Bistro at Confederation Park has exceeded our expectations, and feedback from the public has been overwhelmingly positive," the agency said.

The Remic Rapids site "will provide an opportunity for passersby and outdoor enthusiasts alike to stop, refuel and enjoy the scenic views of the Ottawa River," including the rock sculptures by artist John Felice Ceprano, the NCC said.

The bistros, which are are made from repurposed shipping containers, sell a variety of food and drink and have seating for about 40 people.