March against racism to take to Parliament Hill today

Organizers of a Friday march through downtown Ottawa say they are expecting thousands of people to join them in denouncing anti-black racism and police brutality.

Sameha Ahmed, an organizer of No Peace Until Justice Ottawa, said more than 5,000 people plan to attend the rally organized in the wake of the killing of George Floyd.

"We are ready and we are confident, yes. We have a large group of volunteers," Ahmed told CBC Ottawa's Adrian Harewood.

"We want this time for the voices of the black community to be heard."​​​​​​ - Sameha Ahmed

She said precautions are being taken to protect protesters against the COVID-19 pandemic, and people whose health is compromised are being asked to support the cause from home.

"We have put a lot of messaging out there to encourage attendees to wear masks at all times [and] stay two metres apart due to COVID," Ahmed said. "And we plan on having stations that provide limited numbers of water bottles, masks, [personal protective equipment] and first aid."

Mayor Jim Watson has said he plans to attend the rally. Ahmed said the organization did not formally invite him and that a message of thanks to the mayor was sent by someone who is no longer involved in the event due to "political differences."

"If he comes as individual, that is up to him, but we have not reached out to him as an organization," Ahmed said.

"We want this time for the voices of the black community to be heard."

Calls for police de-funding

Ahmed said the march is meant to denounce institutions that have harmed their community and call for moving resources away from law enforcement.

"One of the policies we really do want is money to [be] de-funded from the police ... and to go back to black community-led organizers that empower black lives and black voices," Ahmed said.

She said organizers have not been in direct contact with police.

Ottawa police said officers will be present during the march, managing traffic and closing down roads to give demonstrators room for physical distancing.

Police are also encouraging the use of face masks, coverings and gloves as recommended by local health officials.

Insp. Francois D'Aoust said police understand some demonstrators may see their presence as a threat.

We do have a responsibility to be present, to ensure the safety of the participants, to ensure the safety of the general public. - Insp. Francis D'Aoust

"We're mindful of that. We understand the sentiment, however, we do have a responsibility to be present, to ensure the safety of the participants, to ensure the safety of the general public and the safety of the businesses around," D'Aoust said.

"All indications [are] that this march will be peaceful."

Face masks — and gas masks

D'Aoust said declined to comment on instances of violence between police and protesters in other cities, where officers have sometimes worn tactical armour or fired rubber bullets.

He said officers will be in typical patrol uniforms, wearing masks as a precaution as per Ottawa Public Health guidelines. A statement from police also said police will have gas masks as a COVID-19 precaution.

D'Aoust said it's too early to provide details on the extent of road closures, since organizers have been changing the route.

Organizers will now be starting the march on Parliament Hill instead of at the U.S. Embassy, as was previously planned.

The U.S. Embassy in Ottawa said in a tweet Thursday it is dimming its lights for nine nights in honour of Floyd, whose neck was pressed down by an officer's knee for nearly nine minutes, and in recognition of the march.

"Symbolic gestures alone will not end systemic racism," the tweet said. "We stand in solidarity with the black community and those peacefully calling for justice, accountability, and reform."