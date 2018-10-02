No new date for Ottawa LRT opening

Three weeks after the consortium building the city's new LRT line said it would miss the Nov. 2 handover deadline, the City of Ottawa has no new date for when the $2.1-billion system will be up and running.

In a memo, the city provided no update on when the trains would be on track.

Last month, RTG said it could keep the Nov. 2 deadline, but only if it was allowed to "carve out" some requirements in the contract. OC Transpo boss John Manconi said he refused those conditions.

In Tuesday's memo, the city said it's monitoring a number of items that need to be completed before the LRT can go into full operation.

One of those is Rideau Station, which requires "significant work." Other items are operational testing from Blair Station to Tunney's Pasture Station and finishing signage, the "next train" announcement system, ticket machines and fare gates.

RTG faces $1M penalty

The question of who will pay any additional costs for the delays is still in question. The city will have additional costs, such as keeping on hundreds of bus drivers who were given layoff notices.

Last month, Mayor Jim Watson said he expects RTG to cover any costs associated with a delay, but it's unclear if the contract specifically states what costs RTG would be required to pay.

RTG is already facing a $1M penalty for missing the Nov. 2 deadline and could be penalized the same amount again, if it misses the next, currently unknown, deadline.