No lockout at Ottawa Citizen, Sun

There will be no lockout at the Ottawa Sun and Ottawa Citizen newspapers after employees narrowly voted in favour of a new contract.

The vote was 32-24 to approve the contract, said Lois Kirkup, vice-president of the Ottawa Newspaper Guild and the Canadian branch of the Communications Workers of America.

Postmedia Network Canada Corp. had threatened to lock out employees at the two newspapers this week if they rejected the offer.

Kirkup had called that threat a "scare tactic" that left the 63 unionized workers at the two newspapers feeling "bullied."

Postmedia and the union had been negotiating for more than two-and-a-half years after the previous contract expired in November 2015.