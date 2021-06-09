Heat warnings lifted for Ottawa area

Environment Canada has lifted its heat warnings for Ottawa and the surrounding area.

The nation's capital was placed under a heat warning on the weekend, and daytime temperatures have hovered around the 30 C range for six straight days.

However, temperatures are expected to cool off tonight, with the weather agency forecasting an overnight low in the mid-teens.

Plying the Rideau Canal as it ends at the Ottawa River. The Heat Warning has ended and much less humid air is working into the region. It’s 22° now. Look for a sun/cloud mix & 29° today. Wind N 15-30. Low 13° so open the windows tonight! Enjoy. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottnews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottnews</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottweather?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottweather</a> <a href="https://t.co/8Qvn6Sw7a2">pic.twitter.com/8Qvn6Sw7a2</a> —@BlacksWeather

Highs are expected to settle in the mid-20s over the next few days, with a chance of rain on the weekend.

An open-air fire ban in Ottawa remains in effect.