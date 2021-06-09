Heat warnings lifted for Ottawa area
Things should cool off significantly tonight
Environment Canada has lifted its heat warnings for Ottawa and the surrounding area.
The nation's capital was placed under a heat warning on the weekend, and daytime temperatures have hovered around the 30 C range for six straight days.
However, temperatures are expected to cool off tonight, with the weather agency forecasting an overnight low in the mid-teens.
Plying the Rideau Canal as it ends at the Ottawa River. The Heat Warning has ended and much less humid air is working into the region. It’s 22° now. Look for a sun/cloud mix & 29° today. Wind N 15-30. Low 13° so open the windows tonight! Enjoy. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottnews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottnews</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottweather?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottweather</a> <a href="https://t.co/8Qvn6Sw7a2">pic.twitter.com/8Qvn6Sw7a2</a>—@BlacksWeather
Highs are expected to settle in the mid-20s over the next few days, with a chance of rain on the weekend.
An open-air fire ban in Ottawa remains in effect.