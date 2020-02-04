No foul play in death of woman found behind retirement home, police say

Ottawa police say there is no evidence of foul play in the death of 34-year-old Bonnie Atagootak, whose body was found last week behind a Carling Avenue retirement residence.

Police discovered Atagootak's body the morning of Jan. 30, and initially considered her death suspicious.

The mother of three had been reported missing the evening before.

Atagootak was living near the residence at the time of her death.

We are saddened to have lost a member of our community. 

Our thoughts remain with her family and friends and all those impacted.

The police service said even though foul play has been ruled out, its central criminal investigations unit continues to look into the incident.