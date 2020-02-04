Skip to Main Content
No foul play in death of woman found behind retirement home, police say
Ottawa police say there is no evidence of foul play in the death of 34-year-old Bonnie Atagootak, whose body was found behind a Carling Avenue retirement residence Jan. 30.

Bonnie Atagootak's body was found behind a Carling Avenue retirement residence last month

Bonnie Atagootak was originally from Pond Inlet, Nunavut, and moved to Ottawa in 2015. (submitted by Susie Pewatoaluk)

Police discovered Atagootak's body the morning of Jan. 30, and initially considered her death suspicious. 

The mother of three had been reported missing the evening before.

Atagootak was living near the residence at the time of her death. 

The police service said even though foul play has been ruled out, its central criminal investigations unit continues to look into the incident.

