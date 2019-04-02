No firm date for LRT completion after year-long delay

There is still no firm date for the completion of the $2.1-billion Confederation Line, which has been delayed by more than a year.

But if the Rideau Transit Group — the consortium building the 12.5-kilometre light rail system — continues to progress at its current pace, the LRT could be handed over to the city by Canada Day, said John Manconi, the city's general manager of transportation.

Manconi delivered his monthly update on the LRT project to the finance and economic development committee on Tuesday morning. He confirmed RTG doesn't have to provide a new completion date until May 31. Passengers would not begin riding the LRT until at least several weeks after the city takes over the LRT.

Trending well: Manconi

Manconi listed off a number of positive trends of the project, including:

Occupancy of nine of the 13 stations.

All 34 light rail vehicles are completed and being tested.

Thales, the company that provided the on-board communications system, has signed off on 29 of 34 vehicles.

20 LRT vehicles have been on system at the same time "numerous times."

More to come.