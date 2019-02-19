No charges for officer involved in fatal shooting at OPP detachment

Ontario's police watchdog has concluded there are no reasonable grounds to lay criminal charges against an officer who shot and killed a 43-year-old man at an OPP detachment in Morrisburg, Ont.

Babak Saidi, 43, was killed at the Morrisburg OPP detachment on Dec. 23, 2017, while reporting for his required weekly check-in after a 2014 conviction for assault and battery.

According to the Special Investigations Unit's (SIU) report, Saidi "became involved in a physical altercation with one of the OPP officers and [he] was fatally shot by the officer."

Saidi's family says he suffered from mental health issues.

Five SIU investigators and three SIU forensic investigators were assigned to the case.

The SIU is responsible for investigating incidents involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.

