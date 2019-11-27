No charges for OPP officers in Hawkesbury man's death

Two Ontario Provincial Police officers won't face charges in the death of a Hawkesbury, Ont., man who went into cardiac arrest after being shocked with a stun gun, Ontario's Special Investigation Unit (SIU) has announced.

"The director of the Special Investigation Unit, Joseph Martino, has determined that in terms of the force that was used and the care the officers exercised, they acted lawfully throughout their involvement with the man," a SIU said in a press release.

"Accordingly, there is no basis to proceed with charges and the file is closed."

The OPP officers were called to speak to a 31-year-old man in distress in an apartment building on Abbott Street in the early hours of May 2, 2019, according to the SIU.

The police watchdog's report said the man was allegedly yelling at a taxi driver while in a state of "excited delirium."

2 stun guns fired twice

The officers fired their weapons because they "feared the complainant was going to jump off the balcony," the report said, noting they also believed the man was high on cocaine.

One stun gun was discharged twice — first for five seconds, then again for seven seconds. But the weapon's probes didn't appear to make sufficient contact with the man to incapacitate him, the report said.

The second gun was also fired twice, but for only one second each time, and was applied to the man's calf.

All four discharges happened just before 1:30 a.m.

'Muscular force' applied

The officers then struggled with the man and apprehended him. He remained "highly excitable" after being put after handcuffs, the report said, and then "collapsed on the floor and began to flail his legs and spit blood as he yelled and screamed."

The officers applied "muscular force" to control his legs and keep his head turned so they wouldn't be spat on. Two paramedics arrived, and according to the report, some evidence suggests they recommended repositioning the man to mitigate the risk of asphyxia.

"The officers did not reposition him," the report said.

According to the report, the man was given a sedative and went into cardiac arrest. He lost vital signs but began breathing again after receiving CPR, was taken to hospital in critical condition and then transferred to Ottawa.

The man never regained consciousness and died May 10.

Coroner concerned shocks caused death

The case was initially flagged to the SIU by a coroner who worried the man's death may have been related to the shocks he received.

But according to the report, that wasn't the case.

While in hindsight the officer could have repositioned the man while he spat blood, paramedics didn't insist on the man's body being moved, the SIU said.

"The pathologist at autopsy attributed the cause of the complainant's death to cocaine and methamphetamine toxicity," the report read.

"The pathologist also determined the deployment of a [conducted energy weapon] played no part in his death whatsoever."

The SIU is an independent agency that investigates incidents involving police where someone is sexually assaulted, injured or killed.