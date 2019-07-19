No charges for constable who shot teen at Maniwaki courthouse

The special constable who shot an 18-year-old at a courthouse in Maniwaki, Que., in 2018 will not faces charges following an investigation by that province's police watchdog, the Bureau des Enquêtes Indépendantes (BEI).

Quebec's Directeur des poursuites criminelles et pénales (DPCP) decided not to pursue charges after reviewing the BEI report and conducting its own investigation.

The teen, who was later charged with assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm, attempting to take a peace officer's weapon and resisting the officer, suffered serious injuries in the shooting.

During the incident on Jan. 31, 2018, part of which was caught on video, the teen scuffled with the special constable before seizing his baton and striking him with it. The constable then fired his service weapon, striking the teen in the head.

In a report released Friday, the DPCP found the constable had reasonable grounds to use his firearm after unsuccessfully attempting to use pepper spray and his baton to subdue the teen.

The mother of the teen who was shot previously told Radio-Canada that her son was dealing with memory loss, some paralysis, headaches and partial deafness.