No charges laid after woman's body found in Buckingham

Police in Gatineau, Que., say no charges will be laid in connection with the death of a woman whose body was found in the city's Buckingham sector Saturday morning.

The death was initially deemed suspicious after police received a 911 call about an unconscious woman at 190 rue Pigeon.

Officers were unable to resuscitate the woman upon their arrival, and a man in his 60s was arrested.

After police met with witnesses and investigated the scene, however, they determined no criminal act had been committed, according to a press release Sunday.

The death is no longer considered suspicious, police said.