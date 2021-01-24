Skip to Main Content
Ottawa

No charges laid after woman's body found in Buckingham

Police in Gatineau, Que., say no charges will be laid in connection to the death of a woman whose body was found in the city’s Buckingham sector Saturday morning. 

Gatineau, Que., police say no criminal act was committed

CBC News ·
A Gatineau Police Service cruiser is parked outside a home in the city's Buckingham sector on Jan. 23, 2021, after a woman's body was discovered. Police say they've determined the death is not suspicious and no charges will be laid. (Radio-Canada)

Police in Gatineau, Que., say no charges will be laid in connection with the death of a woman whose body was found in the city's Buckingham sector Saturday morning. 

The death was initially deemed suspicious after police received a 911 call about an unconscious woman at 190 rue Pigeon. 

Officers were unable to resuscitate the woman upon their arrival, and a man in his 60s was arrested. 

After police met with witnesses and investigated the scene, however, they determined no criminal act had been committed, according to a press release Sunday. 

The death is no longer considered suspicious, police said.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

now