Gull wires won't go up at 2 City of Ottawa beaches this summer
Systems still in place to improve water quality at Mooney's Bay, Britannia beaches
Residents are worried about a potential increase of E coli because the City of Ottawa won't install wires to prevent birds at Britannia and Mooney's Bay beaches this season.
"Seagulls will poop. The water will get polluted. People will get sick," said Jonathan Morris, a long-time resident near Britannia Beach.
"The beach went from being one of the worst in the city to one of the best," said Morris, crediting the wires for keeping seagulls away from the west Ottawa beach.
The three-metre high wires were installed a number of years ago across sections of Britannia and Mooney's Bay beaches to help prevent the congregation of gulls, which are linked to driving up E. coli counts in nearby waters.
But the city says the wires will not go up this summer as it searches for other ways to prevent seagulls and other birds.
It's worth noting at Mooney's Bay, which sits along the Rideau River, a water pump still prevents bacteria from growing in stagnant water, while a pier extension directs pollution away from the swimming area at Britannia Beach along the Ottawa River.
Summer without wires a 'pilot project'
Bay ward Coun. Theresa Kavanagh says this summer will be a "pilot project" to test how effective the wires really are.
"The jury's out exactly on how it works, in terms of how effective it is," said Kavanagh.
She says she looked at historical beach closure data from Ottawa Public Health (OPH) and found in 2017, when wires were up, there were 10 days where Britannia Beach was closed due to E. coli levels. In 2019, when wires were not installed due to flood damage, there were the same number of beach closure days.
The councillor is also concerned about the number of birds that were caught in the wires in 2021, which "created some panic."
"Ducks and geese were hanging there," she recalled.
WATCH | 'Seagulls will poop': Residents oppose removing gull wires from Britannia Beach
Don't feed the birds, city says
Kavanagh said the heat, rain, and garbage left behind by those at the beach also contribute to an increase in birds, which can lead to more water pollution.
A no-swimming advisory will be issued if bacteria levels are over 200 E. coli per 100 millilitres of water tested for one day; or if bacteria levels are over 100 E. coli per 100 millilitres of water tested on two or more consecutive days, according to OPH.
The City of Ottawa plans to find other ways to limit birds at its beaches, including new disposal bins with closed lids, according to a statement from Dan Chenier, general manager of the city's recreation, cultural and facility services.
Chenier says the city will also urge residents against feeding birds through more signs, a social media campaign, and the public address system at each beach.
No consultations
Karen Patzer, president of the Britannia Village Community Association, called the timing of the decision "unfortunate," and she had hoped her organization would be consulted first.
Last weekend, when temperatures suddenly soared above 30 C, photos provided to CBC showed busy beaches with overflowing garbage bins.
Patzer says she wants the city to install the new bins with lids as soon as possible so birds aren't encouraged to visit the beach ahead of the summer.
Morris also says he is worried about "people getting sick because of the water quality."
