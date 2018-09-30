Live Blog
Knoxdale-Merivale hears from candidates
The CBC's Kate Porter tweets live from the debate at the Tanglewood Community Centre, starting at 7 p.m.
8 of the ward's community associations co-host a debate
Knoxdale-Merivale ward has been recovering from the tornado that hit its Arlington Woods and Craig Henry neighbourhoods for the past week, but tonight Ward 9 turns its attention to the municipal election and who it will choose as city councillor.
Keith Egli faces four challengers as he seeks a third term: Warren Arshinoff, James Dean, Luigi Mangone and Peter Anthony Weber.
Tonight, eight of the ward's community associations co-host a debate at the Tanglewood Community Centre.
Follow the CBC's Kate Porter as she tweets live from the event, starting at 7 p.m.