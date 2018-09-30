Knoxdale-Merivale hears from candidates

Knoxdale-Merivale ward has been recovering from the tornado that hit its Arlington Woods and Craig Henry neighbourhoods for the past week, but tonight Ward 9 turns its attention to the municipal election and who it will choose as city councillor.

Keith Egli faces four challengers as he seeks a third term: Warren Arshinoff, James Dean, Luigi Mangone and Peter Anthony Weber.

Tonight, eight of the ward's community associations co-host a debate at the Tanglewood Community Centre.

Follow the CBC's Kate Porter as she tweets live from the event, starting at 7 p.m.