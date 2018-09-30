Skip to Main Content
Knoxdale-Merivale hears from candidates
Knoxdale-Merivale hears from candidates

The CBC's Kate Porter tweets live from the debate at the Tanglewood Community Centre, starting at 7 p.m.

8 of the ward's community associations co-host a debate

Kate Porter · CBC News ·
Knoxdale-Merivale, or Ward 9, housed 39,515 people at the time of the 2016 Census. It includes many neighbourhoods accessible from West Hunt Club Road and along Meadowlands Drive, as well as the east side of the Merivale Road commercial strip and the Colonnade Business Park. (City of Ottawa)

Knoxdale-Merivale ward has been recovering from the tornado that hit its Arlington Woods and Craig Henry neighbourhoods for the past week, but tonight Ward 9 turns its attention to the municipal election and who it will choose as city councillor.

Keith Egli faces four challengers as he seeks a third term: Warren Arshinoff, James Dean, Luigi Mangone and Peter Anthony Weber.

Tonight, eight of the ward's community associations co-host a debate at the Tanglewood Community Centre.

Follow the CBC's Kate Porter as she tweets live from the event, starting at 7 p.m.

