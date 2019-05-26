10 runners taken to hospital on race weekend's final day

Eleven runners were treated for exhaustion, dehydration and heart problems on Ottawa Race Weekend's final day, paramedics say.

Of those 11 runners, 10 were taken to hospital while one was sufficiently treated at the scene, the Ottawa Paramedic Service said in a news release.

Two runners in hospital Sunday were in critical condition, paramedics said.

One man in his mid-30s went into cardiac arrest near the Pretoria Bridge and required "aggressive resuscitation." His condition is considered life-threatening, paramedics said.

The other man taken to hospital is in critical but non-life-threatening condition, paramedics said.

Both the marathon and half-marathon took place Sunday during conditions that were cooler than last year.

Race director John Halverson told CBC News that the pleasant weather may have caused racers to push harder than in years' past.

Man resuscitated Saturday

One man had to be resuscitated by a paramedic bike unit after he collapsed during one of Saturday's races as well.

Paramedics performed CPR on the man and used a defibrillator to restart his heart.

Within a few seconds, the man in his 60s regained consciousness and was transported to hospital in critical condition, paramedics said.