9 displaced after east end fire

A woman was taken to hospital with minor injuries and a family of nine are displaced after a fire broke out in a basement bedroom of an apartment in Ottawa's east end.

Firefighters were called to a four-unit, two-storey complex on Birchmount Drive after receiving reports of smoke at around 12:07 p.m. Saturday.

Four people were assessed by paramedics at the scene. A woman was hurt while trying to leave the apartment and was taken to hospital with minor injuries related to smoke inhalation, paramedics said. The fire was put out quickly, but heavy smoke had already reached the floor above.

A family of nine and a dog are displaced and being helped by the Canadian Red Cross and the Salvation Army. All other residents in the building are able to return home, Ottawa Fire Services wrote in a release.

An Ottawa fire investigator is being sent to the apartment to determine the cause of the fire.