Man arrested during protest against UN migration pact on Parliament Hill

Nine people were arrested after at an anti-migration protest on Parliament Hill Saturday afternoon.

Far-right groups in Ottawa held a rally in front of Centre Block to protest against an United Nations' international migration pact, which Canada is set to adopt. Counter protesters also attended the demonstrations in opposition.

More than 400 demonstrators were present at the protest.

An Ottawa man was arrested and is facing a charge of assaulting a police officer, after an altercation with an RCMP officer, Ottawa police said.

Eight other people who were arrested at the protests were released and given trespass notices on Parliament Hill,, said Joseph Law, a spokesperson with the Parliamentary Protective Service.

UN pact aims to deal with global migration

About 167 countries have agreed to adopt the United Nations Global Compact For Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration, a 36-page document that lays out a collaborative approach to dealing with growing global migration.

The pact sets out 23 objectives for treating migrants humanely and efficiently.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer lashed out at the compact this week, warning it could lead to an erosion of Canada's sovereign authority to make decisions on immigration.

The UN conference to adopt the compact will be held in Marrakech, Morocco on Monday and Tuesday.