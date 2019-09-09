Alleged teen killer chose to escalate street conflict, Crown argues

Nick Vanasse was a cowardly 19 year old who made a deliberate choice to "sucker stab" a middle-age man who was just trying to protect his family from the terror of Vanasse's confrontation at their Overbrook home in September 2019, an Ottawa prosecutor alleged Monday in his closing arguments to a jury.

Vanasse is on trial for second-degree murder and aggravated assault for the fatal stabbing of 47-year-old Steven Butler and for the injuries suffered by his son, Bradley Butler.

Prosecutor John Semenoff told the jury the trial is about three things — whether Vanasse stabbed Steven Butler, whether he intended to harm him and whether he acted in self-defence.

The evidence, which includes security video of the stabbing in the middle of the road, proves Vanasse stabbed Butler in the chest and "into the heart," Semenoff said.

"This trial is more about the why," he said. Vanasse didn't reasonably fear for his safety, instead, he stabbed two unarmed men, he argued.

Accused could have chosen differently, prosecutor says

Semenoff told the jury that Vanasse repeatedly came to crossroads, where he could have chosen to do things differently, but instead chose a course of actions that ended Butler's life.

In the early morning hours of Sept. 8, 2019, Vanasse had in his possession a BB gun and a silver knife, Semenoff said.

Walking home on Presland Road east of Ottawa's core after drinking and smoking marijuana, he was confronted by one of Butler's sons telling Vanasse to leave his younger brother alone.

The prosecutor said Vanasse spoke over Bradley Butler and his friend, saying "No beef, no beef." It was a sign of disrespect, he argued.

"Nick, showing that he was a tough guy, flashed his BB gun."

Police attend the scene of the stabbing on Sept. 8, 2019. (Radio-Canada )

Steps away from his house and what would be 10 minutes from when he stabbed Butler, Vanasse chose confrontation with Bradley Butler and his friend, Semenoff said.

Vanasse walked to nearby Whitton Place where he saw Bradley Butler and his friend, then started shooting at them with his BB gun, the prosecutor said.

Then over the next almost three minutes, Semenoff argued, Vanasse "must have considered options." He tried to make two phone calls and surveillance video captured Vanasse bragging during one — "I shot his ass."

Vanasse then made his way to the Butler home, where he yelled for Bradley Butler's friend to come outside, started shooting his BB gun at the house and fired at Steven Butler's wife standing in an upstairs window.

"You can imagine the shock and the fear that's brought to Nicole and to Steven Butler, knowing that someone was outside shooting at his wife, threatening his family," Semenoff said.

"It's at this point that Nick Vanasse got what he came for. He got what he wanted. He got a reaction."

The unarmed screaming father ran outside in his underwear just as reinforcements Vanasse called showed up to the scene. Vanasse continued shooting his BB gun at Butler.

Instead of choosing to go home, Vanasse again chose to escalate the conflict, chose to take his knife out and chose to plunge it into Butler's chest, Semenoff said — an act he knew would likely kill the man.

"And he did it anyway."

Defence argues accused acted in self-defence

But defence lawyer Michael Smith told the jury the trial isn't about choices or paths not taken.

Vanasse had but one option when he saw a bigger, older, stronger man advancing at him on the paved road that morning. Vanasse had no intent to kill a man he didn't even know, Smith said.

"When Nick Vanasse acted the way that he did towards Steven Butler, on that street, and towards Bradley Butler as he's being chased, he was acting in self-defence," Smith said.

The teenager was 123 pounds and "five feet six inches of moxy" who had "bit off more than he could chew," Smith argued.

Smith told jurors the best piece of evidence they have is the video of the stabbing, which shows Vanasse didn't strike Butler until the father lunged at him.

The defence presented no evidence at trial.

A co-accused in the case who joined Vanasse at the scene of the homicide, Shawn Leblanc, had stood trial alongside Vanasse at the outset.

After the Crown completed its case, Superior Court Justice Kevin Philips told the jury Leblanc would no longer be part of the trial.

The judge is scheduled to begin his charge to the jury on Wednesday.