Teen charged with murder in Overbrook stabbing

A 19-year-old Ottawa man has been charged with second-degree murder and aggravated assault after an altercation in Ottawa's Overbrook neighbourhood Sunday morning that left one man dead and another seriously injured.

Police said two victims were found at the corner of Whitton Crescent and Whitton Place around 2:40 a.m.

Steven Butler, 47, died of his injuries in hospital. Another man, 22, was seriously injured.

Both men had been stabbed, police said.

On Monday Ottawa police announced the charges against Nick Vanasse, one of several suspects arrested after the altercation.

Two other men, both 19, were also charged with aggravated assault.