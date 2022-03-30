Nick Vanasse sentenced to life in prison for 2019 murder in Overbrook

Nick Vanasse has been sentenced to life in prison for murdering Steven Butler and assaulting Butler's son in a 2019 confrontation outside the victim's family home in Ottawa's Overbrook neighbourhood.

Vanasse, who was found guilty in a unanimous jury decision March 25, will be eligible for parole in 2032. The automatic sentence for second-degree murder is life in prison.

Superior Court Justice Kevin Phillips determined Vanasse will be eligible to apply for parole in 10 years, which Vanasse's lawyers had requested. Crown lawyers argued he shouldn't be eligible for parole for 13 or 14 years.

Steven Butler's wife Nicole, left, and his mother Linda Paquette are seen outside the courthouse following their victim impact statements. (CBC)

Vanasse 'tore' family apart, widow says

Steven Butler's widow, Nicole Butler, gave one of many emotional impact statements before the sentencing decision was handed down.

She recalled her husband's final days, which included a fishing trip. Butler was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing.

"It was as if the fish were honoured to be on his hook, we would joke around about how he was a fish whisperer," Nicole said.

At the onset of her statement, she said "the jury got it 100 per cent right" in finding Vanasse guilty.

"You killed more than just my best friend and husband that day, you killed the person I was, and replaced her with a scared and empty person," Nicole told Vanasse.

"Nothing has been alright since that night, and you are the one that is responsible for that. You took a good family, and tore it apart for nothing more than your ego."

Butler's mother, Linda Paquette, said she now lives in fear of losing another family member.

"The pain this has caused our family is indescribable," she said, telling the court her son had a good spirit and was easy to talk to.

"He was so generous and would willingly go out of his way if it meant helping someone else, as long as he knew he did something good for someone else, his heart was happy."

Steven Butler, 47, was stabbed to death outside his home on Sept. 8, 2019. (Submitted by Kareena Butler)

Not long before his death, Butler had been honoured by a request to drum on the big drum at the annual Pikwakanagan Pow Wow. He worked at the Wabano Frendship Centre in Ottawa.

Outside the courthouse, Nicole said no sentence would change "what he's taken from us or how he has changed us."

Paquette, standing next to her daughter-in-law, said Vanasse had "no remorse for what he's done, none whatsoever."

After victim impact statements were read into the record, Phillips addressed Butler's family and friends.

"It is my sincere hope that you all reflect upon the fact that you are so tight-knit and part of a loving family and use that as something of an entry point to wandering, what is it that Steven would want," he said.

"Surely he would want you to draw strength from your deep bonds with each other and your memories of him, and use that as something of a comfort in respect to your grief."

Vanasse, who had not addressed the court until his sentencing, stood briefly and said Wednesday: "I wish this never happened."

Fuelled by 'immaturity, insecurity and cowardice'

Phillips said Vanasse was a "very immature and impulsive 19-year-old who behaved like an utter fool" who was "posturing and posing."

"It was all fuelled by immaturity, insecurity and cowardice," he said.

In his decision allowing for parole after 10 years, Phillips referenced Vanasse's lack of a violent history and character references that described him as family-oriented and shy. He said he is inclined to give Vanasse the opportunity to "grow up over the next decade."

"It's in 10 years that you get to apply for parole, whether you get it or not is very much an open question, and it will depend on how much you change and improve yourself."

Verbal confrontation escalated

In the early morning hours of Sept. 8, 2019, Vanasse was carrying a BB gun and a silver knife as he walked home on Presland Road in Overbrook, just east of Ottawa's core, after a night of drinking and smoking marijuana, prosecutor John Semenoff told court during closing arguments in Superior Court earlier this week.

He ran into Steven Butler's son, Bradley Butler, and a friend of Butler's, and after an ensuing verbal confrontation, Vanasse flashed his BB gun at them.

Vanasse then walked to nearby Whitton Place and started shooting the BB gun at Bradley Butler and his friend, Semenoff told the jury.

Afterward he made two phone calls, and in one of them, surveillance video captured Vanasse bragging, "I shot his ass."

Vanasse then went to the Butler home where he yelled for Bradley Butler's friend to come outside, started shooting his BB gun at the house, and fired at Steven Butler's wife, Nicole, who was standing in an upstairs window.

"You can imagine the shock and the fear that's brought to Nicole and to Steven Butler, knowing that someone was outside shooting at his wife, threatening his family," Semenoff told the jury.

Vanasse was defending himself, defence argued

The unarmed, screaming Steven Butler ran outside in his underwear just as the reinforcements Vanasse had called showed up at the scene.

Vanasse continued shooting his BB gun at Steven Butler, then stabbed him in the chest.

The defence presented no evidence at trial, but in his closing statement, defence lawyer Michael Smith argued Vanasse was acting in self defence when he stabbed Steven Butler, who was bigger, older, stronger and lunging at him when it happened.

This was the scene on the night of Sept. 8, 2019 after Steven Butler was fatally stabbed and his son was assaulted. (Radio-Canada )

Co-accused's single charge dismissed

A co-accused who was with Vanasse at the scene of the homicide, Shawn Leblanc, had stood trial for aggravated assault alongside Vanasse at the outset.

What the jury didn't know before it reached a verdict on Vanasse's charges is that once the Crown completed its case, defence lawyer James Harbic made an application for a directed verdict for Leblanc.

Harbic argued the Crown failed to make out the legal elements required for an aggravated assault offence.

Justice Phillips agreed, and dismissed the single charge against Leblanc.