NHL commissioner Gary Bettman to speak before Senators game

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman speaks at the Canadian Tire Centre as speculation swirls on the sale of the Ottawa Senators to a new group of owners.

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman will take questions on the process of selling the Ottawa Senators, a potential new downtown arena and idea of public support for both ahead of tonight's home game against the Florida Panthers at the Canadian Tire Centre.

Bettman arrived in Canada's capital on Monday and, after a quick photo op in Mayor Mark Sutcliffe, the two were scheduled for lunch and a discussion over the sale of the team and, presumably, what role the city could play in a future arena development.

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman, left, met with Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe, right, on Monday ahead of his news conference before the game between Ottawa and Florida. (Joanne Chianello/CBC)

Bettman was also set to meet with National Capital Commission CEO Tobi Nussbaum and chair Marc Seaman about the deal in principle, signed by the Sens, to build a new arena at LeBreton Flats. The agreement isn't binding on future owners of the franchise.

NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly is set to join Bettman and Sutcliffe at the news conference, set to begin at 6:15 p.m., at the Canadian Tire Centre ahead of the game between the Senators and Florida Panthers.

You can watch the news conference live here.