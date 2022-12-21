Farming family rocked by derecho hopes 2023 brings end of the rebuild

It took only a few minutes for the Derecho storm to damage John McWilliams's home and destroy many parts of his Navan farm. And like others in eastern Ontario, he'll still be picking up the pieces in 2023.

The Derecho storm, with its 190 km/h winds, crashed through the capital on May 21 with shocking speed. Ten people died in the storm, thousands of trees were uprooted, and 350,000 households and businesses lost power in its immediate aftermath.The City of Ottawa estimated the cost of the cleanup at more than $50 million, with work expected to continue into 2023.

McWilliams's farm was hit hard: their roof was badly damaged, one wing of a barn collapsed, a stand of poplars was felled and the storm destroyed a solar array, a shed, a carport and a coverall.

But thanks to some quick thinking and one minor miracle, the family and their animals were spared that day.

McWilliams remembers it was a "hot, hot day" and the signs of spring were all around: that morning, a horse on the farm gave birth.

When he got into his car that afternoon to pick up his father at a neighbouring farm, the thermometer on his car dashboard read 30 C. Eight minutes later, when the temperature dropped to 15 C, he knew his home was in trouble.

"I said, 'Get under cover, I don't know what's coming but it's going to be heavy,'" he recalled.

While some family gathered in the basement of the large farmhouse that sits atop a hill overlooking Trim Road, his son Troy ran to raise windows on the family's fleet of vehicles, thinking the worst of the storm would be caused by rain.

This barn on the McWilliams farm lost a roof and an entire L-shaped annex. (Stu Mills/CBC)

As the wall of wind carrying black soil from farmer's fields moved toward him from the east, Troy took shelter underneath a bailing machine parked in a coverall fabric building.

The wind carried away the coverall, and if Troy hadn't anchored himself to the bailer, he would have taken him along with it.

Horse, foal saved during storm

McWilliams returned to the property where he has lived since the 1970s to find barns, sheds and landmark trees scattered.

"You couldn't believe how much damage there was," he said. "I kind of wondered what we'd done so wrong and who we made so angry."

But there was one silver lining. Son Jared McWilliams was sheltering in the basement when the barn came down around the mare and foal that had been born hours earlier.

The mare and her foal, miraculously unscathed, stood stoically in the centre of the wrecked barn while the family cut a path through the debris to free them.

"He's doing great. His name is Updraft," said Jared McWilliams.

On top of foaling horses, bringing in hay and running the family grading and excavation business, farming in 2023 will include cleaning up and rebuilding structures needed to store hay, livestock, and equipment.

Jared Williams is seen holding of the family's dogs. None of the family nor their horses or dogs were injured in the storm. (Stu Mills/CBC)

Long clean-up, rebuild continues

Some roofs have been repaired on the farm in 2022, but there is still more to do.

John McWilliams said a weather almanac now must include the possibility of sudden, powerful life-changing windstorms.

So, even though 2022 was a year the family will be "happy to put in the rear view mirror," the lesson has been, life goes on.

"You can't live your life with the what-ifs and the maybes or you'll never be doing anything — you''ll be calculating your risk," he said.

"You got to keep thinking, next year's going to be better."