Skip to Main Content
Newcomers to Canada learning to love winter

Newcomers to Canada learning to love winter

On a snowy Sunday morning, a group of newcomers to Canada followed some volunteers into the Gatineau Hills to ski and snowshoe — some of them for the very first time.

Volunteers teaching newcomers to ski, snowshoe

CBC News ·

On a snowy Sunday morning, a group of newcomers to Canada followed some volunteers into the Gatineau Hills to ski and snowshoe — some of them for the very first time.

The event was organized by the Ottawa Community Immigrant Services Organization with the help of Nakkertok Nordic. 

Check out the slideshow below for some pictures and anecdotes from the event.

Not seeing the slideshow? View it here.

Or listen on CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning.

We hear voices from Nakkertok where newcomer families learned to cross-country ski this weekend. 6:34

CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us