I finally arrived in Canada. Then the pandemic hit

Yazan Souliman fled Syria because of the civil war, finding work as a news editor in the United Arab Emirates, where his wife Maysm Mohamed was a university researcher.

In search of a more stable and peaceful life, they applied through Canada's express entry program and were accepted here more than a year later.

They arrived in Ottawa on Feb. 12, 2020 — just as Canada's first COVID-19 cases were being detected.

CBC Ottawa recently spoke with Souliman about what it's like trying to make a new start in the middle of a pandemic. This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Souliman, 33, landed in Ottawa on Feb. 12. He'd been working in the United Arab Emirates as a news editor after fleeing the civil war in Syria. (Submitted by Yazan Souliman)

First impression is that it's a very safe country. The nature is fabulous and the people are so, so friendly.

Of course, I haven't met anyone because of the lockdown. But when I see them at the grocery store or on the streets while we are doing our walks, they are so friendly — I think they understand what it is like to be new. I can see it in their eyes. Or maybe it's a feeling.

Do you have a story for our Point of View section? Email us with your idea.

We are living with my wife's parents, who came to this country as refugees three years ago. They welcomed us into their home, and I was so excited to get to know Ottawa.

I knew it wasn't going to be easy to start from zero, but I thought I might find work soon after arriving.

Yazan Souliman arrived in Canada with his wife in mid-February looking forward to meeting new people and finding work. Then the pandemic hit. 0:56

But then the pandemic happened, and everything is closed. It was a huge disappointment, actually. Because we've been been waiting for two years to come here.

You arrive carrying your big dreams, then you get disappointment. I understand it's not only you it's happening to, or just my family. It's happening to everyone — in this country, and around the globe.

When Yazan Souliman and Maysm Mohamed left the United Arab Emirates, it was 25 C. When they landed in Ottawa, it was -25 C, and that wasn't the couple's only shock. (Submitted by Yazan Souliman)

But psychologically, it's not easy, because I have few people here — no real friends or community. I only know how to go to Costco and Walmart.

Right away when I arrived, I started applying for jobs. I had interviews lined up for good positions. I was so happy, my qualifications were matching up.

Then they cancelled the interviews. They were apologetic, but everything is closed from the lockdown.

We are living in a beautiful area in Barrhaven. My wife's parents are older so we are trying to serve them because right now they cannot go into stores. I go out for groceries, to get their medicines and go back home, and they're happy we can help.

Otherwise, I spend my time learning online. I cook. I go for runs in the forest near my house. I read the Canadian news every day. I started volunteering to help a refugee group in this city. I'm trying to keep myself busy.

You arrive carrying your big dreams then you get disappointment. - Yazan Souliman

We had to prove that we are financially able to support ourselves for the first six months to come here, so we have money for now. It's good, because we don't qualify for the government's pandemic help.

There are people who are having trouble knowing how to survive, so I prefer they get the benefits over me. I am OK.

Despite all that's happened, all these events — I am still so happy. I miss my mom and dad, and my brothers, but that's it.

I chose Canada because it is built on immigrants and by immigrants, and it supports new people here. This is the best choice I've made in my life.

Yazan Souliman and Maysm Mohamed took this photo on their plane trip to Canada. Souliman said he feels that making the journey has been the best decision of his life, even if he now finds himself in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Submitted by Yazan Souliman)

I came from a hot country, where I've been living the last eight years. It can go up to 50 degrees in UAE. On the day of our flight, it was plus 25 degrees when we left, and and minus 25 when we arrived. This was a shock!

But I feel I'm home. I know this situation is not going to last forever. I know my time will come to prove myself here and make something good here.



I believe if you think positive, positive stuff will happen to you. Every day, I wake up and I think: this thing will end soon.