CBC Ottawa podcast takes home gold at New York Festivals Radio Awards

CBC Ottawa's podcast The Band Played On received international recognition on Tuesday.

The investigative serial, produced by Julie Ireton and Kristin Nelson, won a gold medal in the narrative/documentary podcast category at the New York Festivals Radio Awards.

The Band Played On unravels a complicated web of five decades of historical sexual abuse involving dozens of teens preyed upon by three teachers.

CBC took home 28 awards in total and was named Broadcaster of the Year.