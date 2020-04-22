Skip to Main Content
CBC Ottawa podcast takes home gold at New York Festivals Radio Awards
Ottawa

The Band Played On, produced by Julie Ireton and Kristin Nelson, won a gold medal in the narrative/documentary podcast category at the New York Festivals Radio Awards.

Honours announced late Tuesday, CBC named 'Broadcaster of the Year'

CBC Communications ·
For more than a year, CBC Ottawa senior reporter Julie Ireton, right, followed a shocking story of historical sexual abuse. Her tireless work to tell the stories of survivors led to the award-winning podcast, The Band Played On. (Michel Aspirot/CBC)

CBC Ottawa's podcast The Band Played On received international recognition on Tuesday. 

The investigative serial, produced by Julie Ireton and Kristin Nelson, won a gold medal in the narrative/documentary podcast category at the New York Festivals Radio Awards. 

The Band Played On unravels a complicated web of five decades of historical sexual abuse involving dozens of teens preyed upon by three teachers.

CBC took home 28 awards in total and was named Broadcaster of the Year.

