OC Transpo kicks off 2021 with a fare hike
Starting Jan. 1, most fares will rise by about 2.5 per cent to keep up with inflation and the cost of providing service, according to the City of Ottawa.
EquiPass, Community Pass and Access Pass fares won't change, however
OC Transpo fares are going up as of New Year's Day, with the exception of a few passes.
Starting Jan. 1, most fares will rise by about 2.5 per cent to keep up with inflation and the cost of providing service, according to a City of Ottawa news release.
This means general fares will now cost $3.65 by cash or ticket, or $3.60 via Presto or ParaPay. A senior's fare will cost $2.75 by cash or ticket, or $2.70 through Presto or ParaPay.
A general monthly pass will be $122.50, $94.50 for youth, and $46.75 for seniors. The EquiPass, Community Pass and the Access Pass fares will stay the same, the city said.
The new increases were set by city council in its 2021 budget.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.