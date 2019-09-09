OC Transpo kicks off 2021 with a fare hike

OC Transpo fares are going up as of New Year's Day, with the exception of a few passes.

Starting Jan. 1, most fares will rise by about 2.5 per cent to keep up with inflation and the cost of providing service, according to a City of Ottawa news release.

This means general fares will now cost $3.65 by cash or ticket, or $3.60 via Presto or ParaPay. A senior's fare will cost $2.75 by cash or ticket, or $2.70 through Presto or ParaPay.

A general monthly pass will be $122.50, $94.50 for youth, and $46.75 for seniors. The EquiPass, Community Pass and the Access Pass fares will stay the same, the city said.

The new increases were set by city council in its 2021 budget.