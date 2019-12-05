Fun things to do with the family this New Year's Eve

With Christmas all wrapped up, it's time to prepare for New Year's Eve.

Here's a list of some fun activities the whole family can enjoy on the eve of 2019.

Remember, OC Transpo is free after 5 p.m. and there's free parking at City Hall's garage after 6 p.m.

Hogmanay at Lansdowne Park

Hogmanay, the Scottish term for the last day of the year, is a family-friendly celebration featuring Scottish music, food, drink and dancing, including activities for the bairns (also known as "children.")

The annual event at Lansdowne Park's Aberdeen Pavillion and Horticulture Building will also feature fireworks after the countdown.

It starts at 7 p.m., matching midnight in Scotland — perfect if you're celebrating with wee ones who need to get to bed.

Admission is $10.

Parliament Hill

The free sound and light show will continue into the new year, presented in a loop nightly from 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. until Jan. 7, 2020.

The show on New Year's Eve will run until midnight.

Centre Block of Parliament Hill lit up Dec. 4, 2019 for the launch of the annual 'Christmas Lights Across Canada' event in Ottawa-Gatineau. (Pierre-Paul Couture/CBC)

Wesley Clover Parks

Families can take a drive through Wesley Clover Parks west of downtown Ottawa to see the sparkling holiday light display.

Nearly a million LED lights are spread over two kilometres, including a 60-metre "Candy Cane Lane" light tunnel and a twinkling Snowflake Forest.

The site is open daily from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. until Jan. 4, 2020. Entry is $20 online and $25 at the gate, with a higher fee if you decide to bring your limo or party bus.

A portion of the proceeds going toward the CHEO Foundation.

There's no parking on site, so organizers recommend meeting up elsewhere and coming to the park only in the vehicles you plan on taking through.

It runs until Jan. 4.

Our cameras got a tour in this video from 2017.

First came the snow. Now, the lights. The Gift of Lights runs until January 1 at Wesley Clover Parks Campground in Ottawa. 0:32

Upper Canada Village

Upper Canada Village, about 90 kilometres south of Ottawa, is also aglow with its Alight at Night festival.

The heritage village representing local life in the 1860s is once again adorned with nearly a million twinkling lights.

There are also horse-drawn wagon rides and a miniature train that winds its way around the village. This year, there's even a vintage merry-go-round.

The site is open from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Dec. 31. Admission is $16 for adults and $12 for kids between the ages of five and 12. Children four and under are free.

It also runs until Jan. 4.

Ben Franklin Place

The annual alcohol-free party at Ben Franklin Place starts at 6 p.m. and features live music, magic, sleigh rides and fireworks starting at 10 p.m.

This year's theme is Winter Wonderland. It's free for the whole family.

The party is being organized by Coun. Rick Chiarelli's family and staff as the politician recovers from heart surgery.

EY Centre

Take a stroll through the light gardens at the EY Centre near the Ottawa International Airport, which include an Eiffel Tower and Taj Mahal.

You can also kick back at the licensed bar while your kids enjoy the playgrounds.

The site is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Dec. 31.

Admission is $23 for adults and $17 for seniors and kids between the ages of four and 12 if you buy online, slightly more at the door. Children three and under are free.

Parking is $8.