5 fun things to do with the family this New Year's Eve

With Christmas all wrapped up, it's time to prepare for New Year's Eve.

Here's a list of some fun activities the whole family can enjoy on the eve of 2019.

Light show on the Hill

The Magical Winter Lightscapes show will continue into the new year, presented in a loop nightly from 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. between Dec. 6, 2018 to Jan. 7, 2019.

The show on New Year's Eve will run until 11:59 p.m., followed by a pyrotechnics display to mark the new year.

This is a free event.

Hogmanay at Lansdowne

Hogmanay, the Scots term for the last day of the year, is a free, family-friendly celebration featuring Scottish music, food, drink and dancing, including activities for the bairns.

The annual event at Lansdowne Park's Aberdeen Pavillion will also feature fireworks to welcome the new year. The countdown starts at 7 p.m., midnight in Scotland — perfect if you're celebrating with wee ones who need to get to bed.

Magic of Lights

Families can take a drive through Wesley Clover Parks, west of Ottawa, to see the sparkling holiday light display.

Nearly one million LED lights are spread over two kilometres, including a 60-metre "Candy Cane Lane" light tunnel and a twinkling Snowflake Forest.

The site is open daily from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. until Jan. 5, 2018. Entry is $20 online and $30 at the gate, with a portion of the proceeds going toward the Ottawa Senators Foundation.

It runs until Jan. 5.

Upper Canada Village

Upper Canada Village, about 90 kilometres south of Ottawa, is also aglow with its Alight at Night festival.

The heritage village, which is frozen in the 1860s, is once again adorned with nearly a million twinkling lights. There are also horse-drawn wagon rides and a miniature train that winds its way around the village. This year, there's even a vintage merry-go-round.

The site is open from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2018. Admission is $16 for adults and seniors and $12 for kids between the ages of five and 12. Children four and under are free.

It also runs until Jan. 5.

Rick Chiarelli's alcohol-free family New Year's Eve

College ward Coun. Rick Chiarelli hosts his annual alcohol-free party at Ben Franklin Place again this year.

The party starts at 6 p.m. and features live music, magic, sleigh rides and "the best New Year's Eve fireworks ion the city" starting at 10 p.m.

This year's theme is "under the big top." It's free for the whole family.