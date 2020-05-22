How are you coping with the new reality of work under COVID-19?
Send your questions for CBC Ottawa's Q&A, where we'll tackle the big changes to workplaces during the pandemic
It may be 9 a.m., but heading off to work sure doesn't look the same as it did two months ago. From home offices, to reconfigured COVID-19 businesses, your job (if you still have one) is likely very different than when you got hired.
If you're struggling to adjust to big changes in your workplace, CBC Ottawa wants to hear from you.
Each Wednesday, we're hosting a new series where we ask an expert to address your questions about the impact of COVID-19 on your life, from finances to psychology to relationships.
This Wednesday, we're focusing on how to cope with the changing workplace.
Maybe the warm weather has you feeling seriously unmotivated to work from home.
Maybe you're a supervisor, struggling to figure out how to keep employees engaged over Zoom, especially if this could be the future of work.
Maybe your workplace has already re-opened, and you're trying to figure out your new role and new expectations.
Or maybe you're a parent, at the end of your rope, after two months of trying to balance work and raising kids.
We want to hear your stories and your worries. On May 27, University of Ottawa professor Laurent Lapierre will be on hand to give advice on how to adjust and what he's learned about juggling it all. He specializes in workplace behaviour and health.
You can check it out on CBC Ottawa's website, on our Facebook page and on our Twitter feed. Ottawa Morning's Robyn Bresnahan will host the series live on CBC Radio, starting after the 8 a.m. news.
Email us your questions, here.
