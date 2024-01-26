New speed camera near Mooney's Bay doused with paint

An automated speed camera near Mooney's Bay was vandalized with blue spray paint earlier this week — and it's not the first time one's been damaged.

The camera was recently installed near Riverside Drive and Mooney's Bay Place and is currently in its testing phase. It's expected to be ready to start enforcement within the next few days, according to Krista Tanaka, associate director of traffic services with the City of Ottawa.

According to Tanaka, 11 other cameras were targeted at various locations between July 2020 and November 2023.

Although their revenues are collected by the city, the repair costs fall to the vendor, meaning the city isn't stuck with the bill.

"The camera equipment is owned and operated by a vendor and therefore vandalism would need to be reported directly by the vendor to Ottawa police," Tanaka said over email.

CBC reached out to police but they didn't provide a response by deadline.

WATCH | Speed camera basics in Ottawa:

Here's how speed cameras work in Ottawa Duration 0:31 Speed cameras are multiplying in Ottawa. This video breaks down how a snapshot of your license plate turns into money that the city reinvests in road safety, including more cameras.

A growing part of law enforcement

The city's automated speed enforcement program has been operating since a pilot launched in 2020.

The cameras are located in certain community safety zones near schools or parks where speeding is a risk to children and other vulnerable road users.

There are currently 28 cameras in operation, with two in testing and 10 waiting to be installed or pending hydro connections, the city said. The pair being tested are the one that was vandalized and another at King Edward Avenue between Cathcart Street and St. Patrick Street.

The city's most prolific camera, across from Cedarview Middle School, recorded nearly 10,000 violations in under three months in late 2023, netting the city $650,030.50 in fines.

The revenues from other cameras weren't far behind.

Mixed feelings from the neighbourhood

Residents of Riverside Park who spoke to CBC on Friday were split on the use of cameras in their neighbourhood.

"It's a main street, but it's residential. So if they feel like [a 60 km/h speed limit] is necessary, I can live with it," said Joe Bones, who's lived in the area for 35 years.

"I think it's necessary, and the money should go into the general funds and help reduce our taxes," he said.

Although he understands some of the frustrations, Bones said he doesn't support vandalism.

"If you disagree, there's civil ways to do it," he said. "You can express yourself decently and properly to get your opinion across. But don't vandalize, and have some tolerance, for pete's sake."

Local resident Witold Szalankiewicz believes that the cameras are a cash grab by the city. (Stu Mills / CBC)

Others like Witold Szalankiewicz question the city's intentions of expanding the program so quickly.

"I lived here for over 20 years and there was never an accident," said Szalankiewicz. "There's two lanes. It's very comfortable, [the camera] really doesn't need to be here.

"We pay for the cameras, and they get us. Very clever," he added, laughing.