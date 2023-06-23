City councillors sketch out little free library, roadside garden rules

The City of Ottawa's transportation committee has approved changes to a 2003 bylaw that would allow gardening and little free libraries near the road with several conditions.

The strip of grass alongside many roads is a city-owned right-of-way. That includes grassy medians and the space between sidewalks and roads, but often extends well into lawns up to the property line.

Under current rules, residents can't make any alterations there aside from mowing the grass and pulling up weeds.

That has led to complaints from people who've learned their gardens and libraries where people can leave and take free books are illegal.

"The current by-law is restrictive … The amended rules would retain that control but offer greater flexibility for residents," according to a city news release after the meeting.

On Thursday, following more than two hours of debate and hearing from 17 public delegations, city councillors on the committee voted in favour of changing the Use and Care of Roads bylaw.

The changes would generally allow little free library structures to be built within half a metre of the roadway edge and for people to do residential "verge" gardening up to the edge of the roadway where no curb exists, with several conditions.

The proposals

The other new rules being recommended to city council are that structures like little free libraries:

Are only allowed on local streets, not arterial or collector roads.

Must be between 90 and 110 centimetres in height.

Cannot fall into disrepair.

Cannot have a permanent foundation.

Cannot impede a sidewalk in any way.

Although no permit will be required, residents must sign and submit a letter of acknowledgement to the city.The city will also request removal of the boxes between Nov. 15 and April 15 to assist with snow clearing.

The other proposed right-of-way gardening rules are:

They can only be dug by hand.

Plant height must be limited to 75 centimetres.

Sidewalks and roadways must remain unobstructed.

No hard landscaping allowed, including boxes and stones.

No poisonous weeds or invasive species.

They must be one metre away from utility infrastructure and boulevard trees, 1.5 metres away from a fire hydrant and leave a three metre-wide corridor from a hydrant to road.

Plants in right-of-ways can't be edible, such as herbs and vegetables — despite several public delegations' pleas for the same.

Kate Veinot, co-ordinator of the Community Garden Network, told the committee many people don't have space on their property or in community gardens.

"For those of us that have been put in a position where growing food is the only cost-effective way to access certain fresh produce … we know that this space can make all the difference."

City staff said they would continue to review these rules pending work by Public Health Ontario to understand the health implications and risks.

City staff initially presented a report proposing library boxes and gardening be at least one metre away from the road, but College Coun. Laine Johnson proposed motions to shrink that distance. Each passed seven to four.

She noted that thousands of homes across the city already have gardens and little library boxes encroaching onto the right-of-way.

"We do want to encourage more public participation and pride of place where people live and I don't believe that that pride of place or that creativity should be limited by the kind of curb you have," she said.

Some of the votes against came over worries about traffic and parking.

The rules are expected to be presented to city council on June 28.