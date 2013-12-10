Fifteen years after Kelly Morrisseau was found clinging to life in Gatineau Park, police have announced a new $50,000 reward for information that could lead to an arrest and conviction of the person responsible for her murder.

"With this significant reward, we're hoping the population would put a hold on their life and say, 'do I have something to give to the Gatineau Police in this file?' Good or bad we want to hear from them," said Inspector Mathieu Guilbeault, of the major crimes unit.

Around 5:40 am, on Dec. 10, 2006, Morrisseau, 27, was found by a man who was walking his dog at the P3 parking lot in the park near rue Gamelin.

She later died in hospital.

Morrisseau was from Sagkeeng First Nation in Manitoba and was a mother of three and seven months pregnant with a fourth child when she was killed.

Her children had been apprehended by Ontario's Children's Aid Society in October 2005.

"Our major crime section is very much dedicated in resolving every crime that they have, especially the murder files, especially Madame Morrisseau's file," said Guilbeault.

Kelly Morrisseau lived in the Ottawa neighbourhood of Vanier at the time of her death, but was originally from Sagkeeng First Nation north of Winnipeg. (Gignul Non-profit Housing Corp.)

New details a decade on

In December 2016, the Gatineau police released new details about her murder, and began asking for the public's help. At that time, people questioned why these details were withheld for 10 years and not announced during the original investigation.

According to autopsy reports, Morrisseau died of massive bleeding from multiple wounds caused by a sharp object. The report revealed she had fought back.

"In fact, the murderer may have been wounded by the cutting weapon at the time of the crime," according to the Gatineau Police Service's statement.

Police say Morrisseau was last seen alive on December 10, 2006, around 4 a.m. on Montfort Street in Vanier. She was seen getting into a car with a man, possibly a 1985 to 1990 Oldsmobile Cutlass Ciera or Calais.

A composite sketch of that man was released in 2007. Police say he remains the main suspect in the murder.

Gatineau police said the suspect left an apartment in Vanier with Kelly Morrisseau at 4 a.m. the morning she was found near death in a Gatineau Park parking lot. (Gatineau police)

"According to evidence gathered during the investigation, the victim and the suspect probably met up to exchange sexual favours. The suspect may have solicited other women for such favours before or after the murder," according to the police release.

"She was a good person that just wanted to go to school and take care of her children," Doreen Morrisseau, Kelly's aunt, previously told CBC.

"She had this laugh, she would make everybody laugh."

Jeunesse au soleil, a Montreal-based charity, is offering up to $50,000 as a reward to anyone who provides information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for this murder.