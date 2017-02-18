4 new restaurants coming to Ottawa this year

Food writer Heidi Klotz is bullish on the restaurant scene in Ottawa.

Klotz, who writes for Ottawa Magazine and Edible Ottawa, has lived in the city for 21 years. She said over that time the city's food scene has experienced rapid change as restaurateurs embraced local ingredients.

"I can eat as well in Ottawa as I can anywhere else in the world," Klotz told Ottawa Morning host Robyn Bresnahan. "There's incredible depth and diversity."

And while the city has seen its fair share of restaurants come and go over the years, with every restaurant that closes, there is an opportunity for a new one to open.

On an Ottawa Morning segment this week, Klotz and chef and caterer Harriet Clunie — two restaurant industry insiders — spoke about what they consider the most buzzed about restaurants slated to open this year.

Arlo

This restaurant will open in the spring on Somerset Street West and is expected to have a selection of natural wines as one of its main selling points.

Natural wines are made with grapes that are grown organically without pesticides or herbicides, and natural yeasts are used for fermentation.

"The slogan that goes with it is 'nothing added, nothing taken away,'" said Clunie.

Arlo will have a back garden, a private dining room and will be able to hold events, Clunie said.

When asked who the owner behind the restaurant is, Klotz said she's "not at liberty to say."

Arlo will be opening in an unspecified location on Somerset Street West. (Andrew Foote/CBC)

Brassica

Chef Arup Jana, owner of restaurant Allium that has been closed since a fire last March, has teamed up with the owners of Vittoria in the Village on this restaurant that will open its doors on Richmond Road at the end of January.

On the menu at Brassica will be small plates and sharing plates, along with brunch options.

Klotz said that Jana has an Instagram account where he has been posting photos of his trial dishes.

"I was looking at one last night: it's mouth watering," said Klotz.

Gulia

Lovers of Napoletana pizza will be excited to learn about Gulia, a pizza restaurant run by the El Camino restaurant group.

It will be located on Elgin Street close to El Camino and will serve authentic pizza cooked in a wood-burning oven.

Clunie said Gulia will also serve pastas and salads.

"It's going to have a small menu," said Clunie.

Gemma Walsh, who runs things at both El Camino restaurants, will be the head chef, Clunie said.

Aiana

This ambitious restaurant will focus on international cooking.

The head chef has worked in Bangkok, Sweden and the U.S. in Michelin-starred restaurants, Klotz said.

"It's going to be a big endeavor," said Klotz.

Located in the Sun Life Financial Building at 50 O'Connor Street, the restaurant will have seating for up to 85 people along with a private dining room for 20.

"I think we should see some interesting food coming out of there," said Klotz.