Redblacks QB Nick Arbuckle talks football, family and faith

Ask a pro athlete what might attract them to a team, and they'll likely say it's a contender committed to winning and willing to bring in the personnel to make it happen.

While quarterback Nick Arbuckle was looking for those things when he signed a two-year deal with the Ottawa Redblacks, he was also seeking a place that would nurture his faith.

Enter team chaplain Paul Huggins, whom Arbuckle got to know even before joining the team through Athletes in Action, a Christian sports ministry.

The 26-year old Georgia State product from Oxnard, Calif. sat down with CBC News Friday to discuss how family, faith and football make him tick.

Some answers have been edited for length and clarity.

Nick, it looks like you've been welcomed with a nice dose of Ottawa winter weather this week. How does that feel?

You know, it just seems to be snowing every single time I come to Ottawa this winter. So I don't know if it's me or not, but it is something I've kind of been used to in Canada now. Not something I grew up in for sure, but you know, it's cool to have the different seasons and to experience new things. But it's nothing too bad.

I felt like Ottawa exceeded our expectations in what we wanted in basically every category we were searching for. - Nick Arbuckle, Ottawa Redblacks quarterback

Tell us about that process of choosing Ottawa as a place to play and live in.

I think it was a decision that both me and my wife had to make. It was never something I kind of wanted to force on our family.

I already knew how I would fit in football-wise. It became a question of, is this a place where we can see ... ourselves starting our family, raising our kids and being here for a lot of years? Because my goal is to make sure I'm trying to play in one place and retire in that place.

I felt like Ottawa exceeded our expectations in what we wanted in basically every category we were searching for. And so we can't wait to be able to move out here and get everything started.

Can you talk a little bit about the team: what's been happening behind the scenes, and what's your sense of the team's approach?

I'm really glad that I became one of the key parts in their plan for building the team for the next year. And I know [head coach Paul LaPolice] and [general manager Marcel Desjardins] have a great plan for free agency and for the players that they're re-signing.

I know they've already re-signed some really good players. I know we're going to have a really great locker room and a great family environment, just from talking to the players I've had a chance to have conversations with and who have reached out to me. And there's not a single person that I'm not really excited to to share a locker room with.

So it's just really exciting to be able to come out here and play a part in everything that's going on and to do my part in trying to help the team win more games and making sure that I'm just a great teammate and the best person I can be for everyone.

Nick Arbuckle sent two season as a backup quarterback in Calgary before signing with the Redblacks last month. (Matt Smith/Canadian Press )

Many elite athletes have an element of faith that really drives who they are, and anyone who's followed you sees that in your life. Can you tell me a little bit about where that came from, and how it influences you as a professional athlete?

Yeah, I'm really glad you asked, actually. I was kind of born into it to an extent. I came from a Catholic family and God was always a part of my life. And then after my mom passed away when I was a freshman in high school, that was really tough and a really dark time for my life and for my family. It was my faith that helped me out of it and helped shine some light back into my life and into my future.

I'm here trying to have a relationship with God and trying to help people and just be the best person in the community that I could possibly be.

I can't help but think of the football expression of just throwing the Hail Mary pass — that sometimes you just have to close your eyes, throw the ball and whatever happens, happens.

Yeah, I mean, in life it's really a different feeling knowing that when you just throw that Hail Mary you know there's nothing else you can do but kind of give it one last prayer, that there's somebody else on the other end that is going to always be there to catch the pass and always has you and loves you.

And that's where that that peace comes from.